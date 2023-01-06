Jen Shah hit with years in federal prison for leading telemarketing scam

Disgraced “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and half years in prison for heading a yearslong telemarketing scam that targeted elderly Americans.

Before sentencing, Shah pleaded for forgiveness from Judge Sidney Stein in a tearful address in Manhattan federal court.

“My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize to all of the victims and their families,” she said, vowing to pay back all the money she swindled from her victims.

The shamed reality star told the judge she had gone against “core values” of her upbringing — broke down in tears while apologizing to her family and friends.

“I wish I had done better. I wish I could have stood outside myself and seen the harm I was causing and changed course,” she said.

Shah, 49, pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for providing “leads” about who to target to a crew of telemarketers that duped victims into investing in dubious online projects.

The scammers offered their marks bogus business services beginning in 2012 — then pocketed the cash and provided the victims “products” and “services” that were of little or no value.

At her plea hearing, Shah had told Judge Stein she knew the services being offered were basically worthless.

“From 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” Shah said.

“I did this by knowingly providing customer names to people who were marketing business services that had little or no value,” she added.

Shad pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had requested the fallen reality TV star to be sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the scheme, arguing she helped siphon the life savings of her victims for nearly a decade.

“At the defendant’s direction, victims were defrauded over and over again until they had nothing left. She and her co-conspirators persisted in their conduct until the victims’ bank accounts were empty, their credit cards were at their limits, and there was nothing more to take,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing submission.

Shah’s defense lawyers proposed in their own sentencing submission that she should serve three years in prison, arguing that while she played a significant role in the fraud, she wasn’t a leader of the operation.

Shah ran a telemarketing scam that targeted elderly Americans. Alec Tabak

“Ms. Shah’s piece of the puzzle, though important, was not enough to carry out this fraud without these other crucial pieces controlled and directed by experienced criminals (who were not Ms. Shah),” her attorneys wrote.

“There is neither reason nor evidence to place Ms. Shah at the ‘Godfather’ or ‘Kingpin’ level of this fraud,” they added.

Shah had faced a possible maximum of 30 years in prison.