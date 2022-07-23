Javits Center food prices at NY state bar exam are high

It’s a good thing these prospective lawyers are going into a lucrative profession.

The grub at the Javits Center for the upcoming two-day state bar exam comes at mind-boggling prices, with kosher meals costing more than $50.

The majority of the boxed meals, which include a sandwich, pasta salad, chips, a cookie and a bottle of water, will cost $33.

The kosher turkey sandwich and kosher chicken wrap will set the would-be attorneys back a whopping $53 dollars.

With tax, that’s $115.41 for both days of the exam.

Teachers and students say the costs of the deli subs from the Javits Center’s catering group, Cultivated, are pushing it.

“The kosher options are $20 more than the other already-absurdly priced meals,” Sean Silverman, a bar exam and LSAT tutor, told The Post. “Fifty-three bucks for a sandwich? It’s laughably expensive.”

Test takers have limited options. They can’t bring backpacks into the exam room and are allowed only a beverage and quiet snack, which are unwrapped and in a clear food bag.