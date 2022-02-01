Jason Rivera’s widow Dominique Luzuriaga honors Wilbert Mora

Slain NYPD cop Jason Rivera’s widow paid tribute to her husband’s partner, Wilbert Mora, on the day of his wake Tuesday — thanking him for being a good partner to her lost spouse.

“Although I never met you, thank you for always being eager to work with my angel. Regardless of him being a rookie,” Dominique Luzuriaga penned in an Instagram post.

“Take care of us,” she added alongside photos of the two NYPD heroes.

Her post came just before Mora’s body arrived at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for his wake. His funeral will be held Wednesday morning.

Mora, 27, and Rivera, 22, who worked at the 32nd Precinct, were both shot in the head when they were ambushed by a career criminal during a domestic call in Harlem on Jan. 21.

Rivera died that day, while Mora passed away four days later after being on life support.

Last Friday, Rivera’s widow ripped Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over the two deaths when she delivered her husband’s emotional eulogy.

“The system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore. Not even the members of the service,” she said.

“I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now. I’m sure all of our blue family is tired too. But I promise, we promise, that your death won’t be in vain.”

As Luzuriaga delivered the emotionally charged remarks, Bragg was in the audience listening, according to law enforcement sources.

