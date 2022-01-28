Hero NYPD cop Jason Rivera will be given a solemn final farewell at his funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Friday morning — one week after the rookie was murdered in the line of duty.

The 22-year-old fallen officer’s funeral proceedings will get underway at the historic Manhattan church from 9 a.m.

The service is only open to invited guests, but will be live-streamed to the public. The funeral mass will be followed by a private cremation ceremony at Ferncliff Cemetery in Westchester County.

Members of the public are invited to gather on several overpasses that overlook the thruway in Yonkers from 11 a.m. as the officer’s body is escorted to the cemetery.

Thousands of mourners paid their respects during a public wake on Thursday when Rivera’s casket, wrapped in an NYPD flag, was escorted into the cathedral.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell were among those who attended.

Rivera’s widow Dominique Rivera penned a moving message after his wake, writing on Instagram: “This is probably the heaviest my heart has ever felt.

Rivera married his wife Dominique in October. Dominique Rivera/Instagram

“Mi media naranja (my half-orange), like my mother in law used to call him, left me feeling so empty. I love you so much mi pollito in heaven. See you later.”

Rivera, who married his wife in October, was killed when deranged career criminal Lashawn McNeil ambushed him and his partner, officer Wilbert Mora during a domestic violence call in Harlem on Friday.

Mora, who died Tuesday from injuries, is due to be mourned next at a funeral at St. Patrick’s next week.

Police officers, clergy and community members hold a candlelight vigil at the NYPD 32nd precinct in Harlem for Rivera. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The suspect was shot by a third officer, rookie Sumit Sulan, during the attack on Rivera and Mora and died from his wounds earlier this week.