Janet DiFiore stepping down as NYS Chief Judge after 6 years

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore announced Monday she is stepping down at the end of August, leaving the state’s highest court vulnerable to a shift to the left.

DiFiore, a former Republican, currently leads a Court of Appeals with a 4-3 majority that has issued decisions in recent years that belie New York’s reputation as a bastion of progressive politics.

DiFiore confirmed her impending resignation to the New York Times.

“I’ve made my contribution,” she told the paper.

New York Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore currently leads the court. AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Gov. Kathy Hochul is charged with appointing a replacement — subject to approval by the committee and full state Senate. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

DiFiore confirmed her impending resignation to the New York Times. REUTERS/Hans Pennink

Indicating a push to see a more liberal New York high court, state Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Brad Hoylman said in a statement Monday: “The Court of Appeals has become increasingly out of step with the needs and desires of New Yorkers on issues such as workers’ rights, criminal justice, and tenants’ rights. It’s time for a new direction in our judicial branch.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul is charged with appointing a replacement — subject to approval by the committee and full state Senate.

“[I] look forward to reviewing the recommendations of the Commission on Judicial Nomination as we work to appoint new leadership to the Court,” Hochul said in a statement.