Jane’s Revenge graffitis NYC church with Roe v. Wade warnings

A militant pro-choice network graffitied the words, “If abortion isn’t safe, neither are you,” on an Upper West Side Church early Monday, cops said.

The chilling message, spray-painted in black, was discovered around 5:30 a.m. on one outer door of Ascension Roman Catholic Church near Amsterdam Avenue, coupled with the name of the group, “Jane’s Revenge,” on another door, along with an anarchy symbol, cops said.

The group — which previously called for a “night of rage” over the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade — claimed responsibility for the graffiti, police said.

The chilling message, spray-painted in black, was discovered around 5:30 a.m. on the outer doors of Ascension Roman Catholic Church near Amsterdam Avenue. Angel Chevrestt

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating, cops said.

No arrests have been made.