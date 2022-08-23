James Molinaro’s grandson faces federal charges for shooting

The grandson of former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro has been slapped with federal charges tied to the near-fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend.

Steven Molinaro, 33, was arrested Tuesday by federal authorities from the Eastern District of New York and hit with gun, drug and obstruction of justice charges, authorities said.

Molinaro had been out on a $600,000 cash bond on a slew of state charges — including attempted murder — over the April 27 shooting at his home on Lyman Avenue in Staten Island.

Steven Molinaro is the grandson of former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro (pictured). Jan Somma-Hammel/Staten Island Advance/Landov

At his arraignment Tuesday, Molinaro pleaded not guilty to the three-count indictment. He did not have a bail application prepared and agreed to be locked up until his next court appearance on Sept. 6.

The troubled Staten Island scion allegedly blasted his ex-girlfriend once in the chest in the master bedroom of the home — then left her lying in a pool of her own blood for about an hour before calling 911.

After the unidentified 21-year-old victim recovered from surgery, she allegedly ID’d Molinaro as the person who shot her, authorities said.

The feds say Molinaro obstructed justice by placing the loaded gun allegedly used in the shooting into a trash bag and ditching it in a neighbor’s garbage can before police showed up to the house.

“The defendant placed a loaded firearm in a garbage can, where another individual—including a child—could have found and potentially injured themselves or someone else,” Assistant US Attorney Nina Gupta wrote in an affidavit requesting Molinaro’s detention.

When police searched the house after the shooting, they recovered 43 kilograms of pot and about $161,000 in cash, according to the court documents.

After his arrest, Molinaro “complained that he had lost his money and his weed,” Gupta’s affidavit states.

He’s charged in the indictment with being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempted obstruction of justice and conspiracy to distribute and possess marijuana.

Back in 2006, the then-17-year-old was charged with attempted murder in a stabbing. He eventually pleaded guilty to assault and was given five years, according to reports.

In 2016, Molinaro was arrested in Sonoma County, Calif., with 100 pounds of marijuana, according to the Staten Island Advance.

Attorney information for him was not immediately available.