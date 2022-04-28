James Molinaro’s grandson busted with 100 pounds of pot

The grandson of a former Staten Island president was busted with 100 pounds of pot after a shooting Wednesday, police said.

Steven Molinaro, 33, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with criminal felony possession of marijuana, according to police.

Cops allegedly found the stash of marijuana and over $100,000 in cash, according to the NYPD.

Police were called to the Staten Island building at 89 Lyman Ave. just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 21-year-old woman, who is believed to be Molinaro’s girlfriend, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to the hospital, according to cops. As of Thursday evening, the woman was intubated in the hospital, cops said.

Detectives found a 9mm gun in a trashcan nearby.

Police investigate a shooting on Lyman Avenue in the Ft. Wadsworth section of Staten Island on April 27, 2022. Staten Island Advance/Joseph Ost

Steven Molinaro was charged with criminal felony possession of marijuana. Ron Romano

Steven Molinero and Almir Rancic were arrested in Sonoma County in 2016 when a drug-sniffing dog found 100 pounds of marijuana in their rental car.

Almir Ramic 34, who also lives in the building was arrested and charged with criminal felony possession of marijuana, cops said.

This isn’t the first time Molinaro — who is the grandkid of former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro — had a run-in with the law.

Back in 2006, the then-17-year-old was charged with attempted murder in a stabbing, he eventually pleaded guilty to assault and was given five years, according to reports.

And in 2016, he was arrested in Sonoma County, Calif., with 100 pounds of marijuana, according to the Staten Island Advance.

The elder Molinaro did not return calls Thursday.