James Dolan looking for love on Raya

Money can’t buy this billionaire love.

James Dolan — the married but separated mogul who runs Madison Square Garden, the Rangers and the Knicks — is looking for his soulmate on the elite dating app Raya.

“So you decided to look at my profile,” he recently posted. “Write me back. You might just be surprised by what you find.”

Ironically, Dolan, infamous for using facial-recognition spyware to keep his enemies out of the Garden, was outed to The Post by a fellow lonelyheart who spotted his mug on the app.

The irascible 67-year-old billionaire is surprisingly charming and down to earth in his dating profile.

“I have a job, all my hair, love kids but done making them, sober 29 years, still learning,” he wrote.

“I can probably beat you at wordle, backgammon and gin rummy.

“I have a lot going on but always have time for a friend,” he concluded.

Dolan is separated from his wife Kristin, but the two remain close, and Dolan appointed her this week as CEO of AMC Networks, where he is chairman.





James Dolan as he appears in an image on the dating app Raya James Dolan

He posted two images of himself, including one in an earth-toned fedora which he frequently wears while performing with his band, JD & The Straight Shot.

His profile also lists himself in New York City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas — where he is currently building MSG Sphere, an over-budget $2.2 billion music venue.

Dolan told The Post he had been on Raya for about 18 months and was looking for the “same thing everybody else is.”

“I am looking for somebody who is intelligent, confident. I lead a pretty busy life, so somebody who will complement that, someone who also leads a busy life,” he said.

He’s been on “three or four” dates and says he likes to bring women he meets to coffee or dinner at intimate downtown spots like Lucien or Emilio’s Ballato — where the house veal parmigiana goes for a cool $57.





Dolan often leans into his status as a musician when approaching women on Raya. NBC





“I have a job, all my hair, love kids but done making them, sober 29 years, still learning,” he wrote on the app. James Dolan

“I’ve actually made some good friends. They didn’t turn out to be romantic all of them, but I have met some very nice people,” Dolan said of his dates and DMs. “And that’s a plus.”

Getting on Raya is not easy and usually requires multiple referrals from existing members, after which you are vetted by the app’s anonymous team. Some applicants wait years for approval.

Dolan maintains a below-the-radar Instagram account where he can engage with women he meets on the platform. The account is followed by three women and he follows an additional 17.

“He’s written me a lot on Raya,” said Jessica Saund, 41, a former dancer with the American Ballet Theatre who did not appear to realize who Dolan was and referred to him as “the musician.”





Jessica Saund, a ballet dancer, has connected with Dolan on Raya — but declined to discuss the specifics of their conversations Gene Schiavone





The MSG, Knicks and Rangers boss has been in hot water recently for facial recognition software. Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

She declined to elaborate further on their conversations.

“Raya is great because you don’t just have to be hot, you can also be rich. So I see why Dolan got accepted. He’s got the fame and the fortune, but he also has that easily recognizable face. So the moment I saw it I was excited, but not for a date,” said one user.

Dolan, whose net worth is estimated at $2 billion, responded: “Well — I’m not for everyone.”