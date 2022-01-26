Jacobi Hospital gunman Keber Martinez arrested

The gunman who shot a fellow patient at the Jacobi Medical Center emergency room was arrested hours later – when his check-in information at the hospital helped connect him to the crime, cops said Wednesday.

Keber Martinez, 25, was busted just before midnight Tuesday – nearly 12 hours after the incident that threw the ER into lockdown – and charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

He was initially apprehended in the confines of the 32nd Precinct, covering northeastern Harlem, when his sister called 911 to report that he was in possession of a gun, authorities said.

When police arrived, the gun had already been secured and it was not in his possession. Further details on that incident were not immediately known.

Police then determined that he had signed in at Jacobi hours earlier and connected him to the shooting, cops said.

The reason for his check-in was unclear, but it “wasn’t for a bodily injury,” cops said.

Keber Martinez seen on surveillance footage aiming at his victim.

Keber Martinez fired four times at a 35-year-old man in the hospital’s waiting room, striking him in the forearm.

Martinez fired four times at a 35-year-old man in the hospital’s waiting room around 12:30 p.m. – striking him in the forearm, cops said.

Wild surveillance footage obtained by The Post shows the black-clad gunman pulling out his weapon as he runs from the ER’s front desk to the waiting area and aims it at his target.

The victim, who was there to be treated for a previous injury, can be seen running around the waiting area looking for cover as the triggerman shoots him.

Keber Martinez was apprehended in northeastern Harlem, when his sister called 911 to report that he was in possession of a gun.

The suspect then runs off.

The victim was expected to recover. He also survived a shooting last year, according to sources.

The motive for the gunplay remained unclear Wednesday morning.

Both Martinez and his victim are “known to the department,” cops said.

Martinez has six prior arrests, the most recent on May 1, 2020 for possession of a knife and narcotics, police said.

His busts, dating back to 2015, have been for assault, grand larceny, weapon possession and drug-related offenses, cops said.

The victim remained at Jacobi recovering Wednesday morning.

Derek Jackson, of Teamsters Local 237 which represents hospital police in New York City, said Tuesday that the hospital has been rife with violence in recent months.

“Today was the fourth gun incident in 14 months,” he told The Post. “It was scary, frightening.”