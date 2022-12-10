Jabari Burrell charged in NYC triple murder of three female relatives

A Brooklyn man has been charged with the grisly triple murder of three female relatives in Queens.

Jabari Burrell, 22, was arrested Friday on three counts of murder in the gruesome Nov. 18 slayings.

He is accused of fatally stabbing Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, 65, her 47-year-old daughter, Latoya Gordon — who is the suspect’s aunt — and Brown-Johnson’s stepdaughter, Patrice Johnson, cops said.

The Queens man had been awaiting extradition to the Big Apple after being apprehended in Virginia, cops and law enforcement sources said.

Burrell previously waived his Miranda rights and gave cops specific details on how he killed each of his victims, including the 65-year-old Brown-Johnson — who died trying to protect her wheelchair-bound 26-year-old stepdaughter, sources said.

Burrell was arrested on Friday for the November slayings.
Showing the NYPD Crime Scene Unit investigating at the crimescene where three Females where found stabbed to death, at 146-39 182nd Street in Queens, NY.
Burrell waived his Miranda rights and told police exact details on how he committed the slayings.
Showing the NYPD investigating at the crimescene where three Females where found stabbed to death, at 146-39 182nd Street in Queens, NY.
Burrell allegedly stole his relative’s Toyota and drove it to Virginia.
NYPD investigating
Burrell, who is from Queens, was caught in Virginia.
Burrell allegedly stole the older woman’s 2004 Toyota Sienna after the Springfield Garden murders and drove to Virginia, where he was nabbed two days later when the vehicle ran out of gas on I-95.

It was a home health attendant who found the three women stabbed to death in their bedrooms at the home on 182nd Street.

Sources previously told The Post the murder spree was triggered when Burrell was smoking weed in the house, got into an argument — then snapped and turned on the women.

Hyacinth Brown-Johnson was killed trying to protect her stepdaughter.
Brown-Johnson’s body was found by a home health attendant.
Burrell allegedly went on the murder spree after an argument.
Burrell went on the lam for two days before running out of gas.
An alert was put out for the suspect after the crime, and Virginia State Police arrested him when his car conked out on the highway and notified the NYPD.

The Queens District Attorney’s office did not immediately return messages.