It’d be ‘foolish’ not to get advice from Andrew Cuomo

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday justified his dinner get-together with disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo — insisting he’d be “foolish” to let his sex scandal stop him from leaning on him for advice.

“The reality is that we have a crisis in this city. And we have to be foolish not to learn from people who have gone through these crises before,” Adams told WCBS 880 radio when asked about Page Six’s revelation about his Tuesday night dinner date with Cuomo.

“And I’m not foolish,” Adams stressed. “I’m going to speak to everyone. And I’m going to continue to do so. … We can learn from everyone,” he said.

“I’m not going to leave any stones unturned in getting my city back under control,” he later said in a separate interview on CNN.

Adams refused to dish on exactly what Cuomo told him during their roughly two-hour power talk at Midtown hotspot Osteria La Baia — or whether he raised concerns with Cuomo over his behavior in office.

‘I’m not going to leave any stones unturned get in my city back under control,’ Adams said. Above, he shakes hands with Cuomo in 2021. AP

But he shared that his fellow Democrat offered him “some much-needed advice on what his belief is the best way to get out of this crisis we’re facing.”

Critics torched his decision to meet with the ex-governor who remains tarnished by a slew of accusations of sexual harassment and impropriety.

Bill Neidhart, a one-time press secretary for Adam’s predecessor in City Hall, Bill de Blasio, called it a “staggering misjudgment.”

“Why would Eric Adams even think about taking this meeting?” he asked, calling it “straight up disgusting” given Cuomo’s sex scandal.

Adams, however, insisted he was not concerned about the optics of the dinner.

“I made it clear that the governor did the right thing by stepping down when he did, and I stand by that decision,” Adams said, while refusing to tell CNN if he raised those concerns during the dinner.

“But I’m still going to seek information from everyone that’s in government so we can get out of this crisis that we’re facing in violence, economics, health care, employment …

Adams pictured yesterday with Gov. Kathy Hochul at the funeral of NYPD officer Wilbert Mora. REUTERS

“I’m learning from everyone that is in government, including my predecessors who sat in his seat,” he said of his ongoing “good relationship” with de Blasio as well as former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“I’m going to meet with all the governors. Governor [George] Pataki, if he will sit down and talk,” he also told Fox 5’s “Good Day New York.”

Cuomo has been mostly keeping a low profile after stepping down from office last year, ending a three-term run as Democratic governor.

An upstate district attorney’s office announced this week that it is dropping its criminal investigation of sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo — but insisted it was “not an exoneration.”