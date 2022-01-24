Israel-bound flight turns back after passengers refuse to leave

A flight from Newark International Airport to Tel Aviv returned to New Jersey on Thursday after two Israeli passengers helped themselves to upgraded seats on a half-full plane.

The passengers clashed with the United Airlines cabin crew after they refused to prove they were ticketed to sit in business class, according to The Times of Israel, which cited Hebrew language outlets.

The conflict happened about 90 minutes after the flight took off and the disruptive fliers were arrested when the plane returned to the states, according to the report.

“Law enforcement officials met the aircraft upon landing,” United Airlines said in a statement to The Post Sunday.

“The flight was subsequently cancelled. Our team at New York/Newark have provided our customers with meal vouchers and hotel accommodation and have made arrangements for customers to complete their journeys.”

The incident came a day after a Miami to London flight turned around and went back to Florida when a woman in first class refused to wear a mask.

The FAA recorded 5,981 unruly passenger incidents last year — the vast majority of them caused by fliers refusing to comply with COVID-19 mandates.