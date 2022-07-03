Isaiah Ramos, 14, faces charges for allegedly shooting at cops

The 14-year-old boy accused of shooting at two cops in Staten Island over the weekend was hit with attempted-murder charges and ordered held on $300,000 bail Sunday — as his aunt called him “a good kid.”

Isaiah Ramos wore black Nike slides, black shorts and a white t-shirt at his arraignment in Staten Island criminal court for allegedly firing on two cops in an unmarked police cruiser shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Neither cop was hit, and the officers arrested Ramos — who has no prior criminal record — after a short chase.

“He is a good kid,” the teen’s aunt said outside court. “But sometimes things happen.”

Defense lawyer Michael Harding asked for leniency in court, noting his young client’s previously clean record and noting that he is a student at Eagle Academy.

Prosecutors asked that the boy be kept behind bars on $500,000 bail, but the judge ordered him held on $300,000 cash bail or a $900,000 bond.

The targeted officers were in their cruiser near Prince Street and Vanderbilt Avenue around 10:10 p.m. when the young teen gunman walked up and opened fire — missing both cops and the car.

Police said he had a handgun on him when he was arrested.

“He was squeaky clean until last night,” a source had told The Post. “He debuted with that one.”

In addition to attempted murder, Ramos was also charged with attempted assault and carrying an illegal weapon and is due back in court Tuesday.