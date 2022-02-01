Venture capitalist Stuart Peterson — the founder and senior partner at Artis Ventures and an early investor in YouTube — and his wife Gina have sold their Tribeca condo at 443 Greenwich for its asking price of $16.5 million, according to property records.

The four-bedroom, 4½-bath unit is 3,950 square feet and decorated in an industrial chic style by San Francisco-based designer Douglas Durkin.

The landmarked former bookbinding factory, built in 1882, is a celeb fave. Past and current residents include Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Meg Ryan, Jake Gyllenhaal and Lewis Hamilton.

The home opens with a key locked elevator that leads to an open living, dining and entertaining space and an open chef’s kitchen.

Building amenities include a gym, a 75-foot lap pool, a children’s playroom, a Turkish bath, a wine cellar and a 5,000-square-foot roof terrace.

The listing brokers, Sotheby’s Juliette R. Janssens and Allison B. Koffman also repped the buyer along with Douglas Elliman’s Ellis Bachman, Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes.

One of the home’s four bedrooms. Rise Media, courtesy The Corcoran Group

The 443 Greenwich St. abode has an open chef’s kitchen. Rise Media, courtesy The Corcoran Group

The Tribeca pad’s airy dining space. Rise Media, courtesy The Corcoran Group

The Petersons could not be reached for comment. However, we hear they are moving into their West Village townhouse at 278 W 11th St, which was listed by broker Dolly Lenz, now that long-term renovations that cost millions of dollars are complete.

The Petersons bought the 25-foot-wide, four-bedroom single family mansion in 2016 for $27.5 million, according to property records.