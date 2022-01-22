The Hamden Journal

Instagram star dog, tenants in eviction fight with NYC landlord

Instagram star dog, tenants in eviction fight with NYC landlord

A four-legged Instagram star is in a dogfight over her Manhattan duplex.

Landlord BH Properties is trying to boot a curly haired cutie named Ruby, a mini goldendoodle — along with owners Stephanie Handley and John J. Sayers — from their rent stabilized West 51st abode.

The pooch has lived at the pad since April 2020, but BH Properties has “recently taken aggressive steps” to kick them out because dogs are not allowed under the lease.

After nearly two years, the time for doing so “long ago passed,” the couple claims in the court papers.

After all, they’ve “openly” lived with Ruby, who has more than 4,500 Instagram followers, brought her to and from their apartment daily and allege the building’s workers “know or should have known of the dog’s presence,” according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit.

Owner John J. Sayers celebrates a Fourth of July holiday with his son and dog Ruby.
Instagram
Landlord BH Properties is trying to boot a rent stabilized couple, Stephanie Handley and John J. Sayers lll, from their apartment at 353 West 51st St. in the Upper West Side for owning a dog.
Tenants Stephanie Handley and John J. Sayers argue the landlord was well aware of their “dog’s presence,” according to the lawsuit.
Helayne Seidman
Landlord BH Properties is trying to boot a rent stabilized couple, Stephanie Handley and John J. Sayers lll, from their apartment at 353 West 51st St. in the Upper West Side for owning a dog.
The landlord claims to have only learned about Ruby in November.
Helayne Seidman
Curly haired Golden Doodle “Rudy” has garnered thousands of Instagram followers.
The owners have posted dozens of Instagram photos of their pet Rudy playing around in their apartment.
Instagram
Landlord BH Properties is trying to boot a rent stabilized couple, Stephanie Handley and John J. Sayers lll, from their apartment at 353 West 51st St. in the Upper West Side for owning a dog.
Handley and Sayers’ dispute with their landlord began when a maintenance worker first saw “Rudy” running around.
Helayne Seidman

Under city law, a landlord has three months to take action once they realize a renter has violated a no-pet clause.

The landlord contends it first learned Ruby was there in November, when a worker entered the apartment to do repairs, the company said in litigation.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.