Inside ‘Duck Sauce’ killer Glenn Hirsch’s disgusting NYC apartment

The accused “Duck Sauce Killer” was living in a filthy New York City apartment filled to the brim with trash, boxes and garbage bags, shocking new photos show.

Glenn Hirsch — who allegedly gunned down a Chinese-food delivery man in Queens amid a dispute over duck sauce — was living in squalor right up until he committed suicide earlier this month.

Photos from inside Hirsch’s Briarwood, Queens apartment included in court documents show piles of documents, drink cans, CDs and tapes, cooking pans and other items of junk buried among boxes and trash bags.

The fridge where police sources said the 51-year-old had stockpiled duck sauce and other condiments could also be seen in some images.

The bizarre stash of the sweet stuff was discovered by cops when they searched Hirsch’s apartment for guns after he was accused of fatally shooting Zhiwen Yan, a hardworking deliveryman for the Great Wall restaurant on Queens Boulevard, on April 30 in Forest Hills.

His estranged wife, Dorothy Hirsch, was also arrested in the wake of the shooting after a police raid on her apartment turned up eight guns and ammunition that were wrapped tin foil and stashed in boxes in a cluttered closet.

Hirsch had tried to exonerate his wife before shooting himself on Aug. 5 ahead of a court hearing, insisting in a suicide note that she had no idea he’d hidden a cache of weapons in her home.

The pair had not lived together for years, and she was not in his home when he died, sources said.

In court documents filed Sunday, Dorothy’s attorney Mark Bederow submitted the photos of her husband’s squalid apartment, saying it was proof she had no knowledge the guns were in her closet.

Bederow claimed Hirsch’s “unique manner of hoarding” in his apartment was near-identical to the manner in which the guns were found in his wife’s closet.

“These photographs prove that — just as he stored his belongings in his closet at Dorothy’s apartment — Glenn hoarded his possessions in large black trash bags and cardboard boxes, which he then heaped on top of each other,” the attorney wrote in the filing.

Bederow has been pushing for the judge in Dorothy’s case to allow a grand jury to see the photos, which he argues is evidence of her “actual innocence.”

“Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his possession in the exact manner the firearms were discovered in the closet he maintained at Dorothy’s apartment,” the attorney argued in court documents.

“Glenn’s unique manner of hoarding and his exclusive used of a closet he had direct access to is critical to the ultimate question before the grand jury: Whether Dorothy knowingly possessed several firearms wrapped in tinfoil and plastic which were then placed inside large black garbage bags and large cardboard boxes messily piled on top of each other in a closet containing Glenn’s possessions.”

Her next court date is scheduled for Thursday.