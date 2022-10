An innocent elderly woman was struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, police said.

The 70-year-old woman was shot in the thigh in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 2:15 p.m. when two men got into a fight nearby and opened fire, cops said.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital Center for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

The shooter took off, and no arrests have been made.