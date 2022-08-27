Innocent bystander struck, killed after angry hit-and-run driver tries to mow down different woman

A street beef between two women in Queens turned deadly when one of the females climbed into a car and tried to mow down the other, only to jump the curb and strike two innocent pedestrians, one fatally, cops said.

The unidentified, unhinged motorist then sped off in the black Honda, police said.

The ugly Saturday morning episode outside 601 Beach 20th Street in Far Rockaway left a 59-year-old man dead and “a man in his 30s” injured, cops said.

The NYPD said the two women were arguing on the street shortly before 7:20 a.m. when one of the women “gets in a car and jumps the curb trying to hit the other female” but instead hit the 59-year-old, who was seated on a walker. When the crazed driver backed up the car, she struck the younger man, police said.

“She then fled the location,” an NYPD spokeswoman said, adding that the other woman “is cooperating with the investigation.”

The 59-year-old was pronounced dead at St. John’s Hospital, where the man in his 30s was also taken with non-life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said.