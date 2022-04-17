Innocent bystander struck by stray bullet near NYC pizzeria

An innocent bystander was shot outside a Manhattan pizza shop Sunday morning – when bullets erupted after a dispute between two other men, cops said.
One of the men in the dispute whipped out a gun at Stanton Street and Ludlow Street on the Lower East Side around 4:15 a.m. and blasted his rival in the groin, according to police.
A stray bullet struck a third man, who was nearby working at a “licensed establishment,” in the left leg, a police spokesman said. It wasn’t clear where the man was working.
The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
The shooter, who was described as standing 6-foot-2 and wearing all gray, fled, cops said.