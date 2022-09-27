Innocent bystander one of two shot in Harlem gunfire

Innocent bystander one of two shot in Harlem gunfire

by

An innocent female bystander was among two people shot when an argument turned violent in Harlem on Tuesday afternoon, police and law-enforcement sources said.

The 48-year-old woman took a bullet to her left leg around 3:30 p.m. at 215 W. 125th Street, the NYPD said. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police said two people were shot when an argument turned violent in Harlem on W 125 St.
Robert Miller for NY Post
A picture of a woman in a store after a shooting on W 125 st in NYC.
According to police, one woman was rushed to Harlem Hospital after being shot in her left leg.
Robert Miller for NY Post

The other victim, 20, was shot in the right leg after he and the gunman got into a verbal dispute, police and sources said.

The other victim was shot in the right leg after a verbal dispute with the gunman, sources said.
Robert Miller for NY Post
A picture of an NYPD officer on the scene on W 125 ST.
Police said both victims are expected to live.
Robert Miller for NY Post

He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and also expected to live, police said.

The suspect was still on the loose Tuesday evening, police said.