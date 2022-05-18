Inferno rips through vacant NYC homes, building nearly collapses

An inferno ripped through four vacant Bronx homes early Wednesday – causing a near-total collapse of one of the buildings, officials said.

The blaze erupted inside 420 East 143rd Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven around 2:45 a.m., and spread to three other connected buildings, according to the FDNY.

“The original building is pretty much collapsed,” FDNY Assistant Chief Kevin Brennan said. “We have a partial collapse to the adjoining buildings on both sides.”

All four of the structures experienced partial collapses, with sections in danger of collapsing further, according to the city Department of Buildings.

Two people – a civilian and a firefighter – were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire reached three alarms – with 33 units, including 138 fire and EMS personnel – responding to the scene.

Multiple vacant Bronx homes caught fire early Wednesday. Seth Gottfried

The fire started around 2:45 am. Seth Gottfried

A civilian and a firefighter were hospitalized from the blaze. Seth Gottfried

The fire engulfed four buildings. Seth Gottfried

All four buildings suffered at least partial collapse. Seth Gottfried

The blaze was placed under control just after 6 a.m.

A vacate order was issued for all four properties after a previous fire on Oct. 9, 2021, according to the DOB. A construction fence was placed around the premises.

Two other buildings also sustained damage from the fire, including exterior burns, the DOB said.

Firefighters got the fire under control around 6 a.m. Seth Gottfried

The fire reached 3 alarms. Seth Gottfried

Scenes from the fire that engulfed four buildings in the Bronx on Wednesday. Seth Gottfried

FDNY members survey the scope of the damage after the massive blaze. Seth Gottfried

Members of the FDNY fight the blaze in the Bronx. Seth Gottfried

Officials are still probing the cause of the blaze.

“The fire is under investigation due to the heavy volume of fire on arrival,” Brennan said.