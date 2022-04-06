‘Incel’ gets no-jail sentence for Manhattan bomb hoax

An internet provocateur who identified as involuntary celibate — or “incel” — skirted jail time when he was sentenced Wednesday for threatening to set off a bomb outside of a Manhattan restaurant where two women were dining last year.

Before he was sentenced, Malik Sanchez, 20, apologized to the women he threatened and said the bomb hoax – which he livestreamed on the internet – was the actions of an “immature and reckless child.”

Manhattan federal court Judge Colleen McMahon interrupted his spiel, telling Sanchez his actions were “that of a sicko” – but agreed with his court-appointed lawyer that he had taken steps to turn his life around.

The judge said Sanchez, who earned his high school diploma in the time since his arrest and hopes to join the military, is a “pretrial success story.”

McMahon sentenced Sanchez — who had faced up to five years behind bars — to time served, counting the 23 days he spent locked up after he was busted and nine months of home confinement.

In letters submitted prior to sentencing, the victims described how terrified they were when Sanchez ran up to them at a Flatiron District restaurant and said he was going to “enhance their meal.”

“Allahu Akbar. Allahu Akbar. Bomb detonation in two, in two minutes. I take you with me and I kill all you. I kill all you right now. And I kill all you for Allah,” Sanchez seethed at the women in February 2021, according to charging documents.

Sanchez apologized for his actions and said his bomb threats were childish and immature. Smooth Sanchez IRL/YouTube

In one of the letters, a victim who was not identified said she moved out of state after the ordeal because she was so frightened by the hoax.

“For the next several weeks, I lived with my parents in Pennsylvania, too afraid to return to life in the city. I was convinced that a terrorist was operating in my neighborhood, ready to actually use violence at any given time,” the victim wrote.

“Mr. Sanchez altered my faith in humanity and made me realize there are truly bad people out there who enjoy seeing others suffer,” she added.

Prosecutors asked for Sanchez — who pleaded guilty to the hoax in November — to be locked up, arguing that he has seven prior arrests from when he was a teen.

“He’s been a menace to the community for years all while spouting incel ideology,” Assistant US Attorney Kaylan Lasky said.

The judge noted that imposing a non-prison sentence was a tough call because of the trauma suffered by the victims.

She ordered Sanchez to complete three years of supervised release as part of the sentence.

Before cutting him loose, McMahon sternly warned Sanchez that she would likely send him to prison if he does not comply with all the restrictions the federal probation department imposes on him.

“Someone is going to be looking over your shoulder for the next three years. And that is appropriate for what you did,” she said.