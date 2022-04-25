Images show fire-ravaged NYC home where Timothy Klein died

Harrowing images Monday showed the charred wreckage of a Brooklyn home after a ferocious inferno ripped through it, killing a Bravest and 21-year-old resident.

Sunday’s flames caused the home’s entire second floor to cave in — and the force of the roaring fire also punctured massive holes in various parts of the dwelling, the chilling photos reveal.

The blackened remains of the collapsed second floor were visible early Monday as authorities inspected the damage inside the fire-ravaged home in Canarsie — a day after 31-year-old firefighter, Timothy Klein, was killed battling the flames and the body of resident Carlos Richards was recovered from the ruins.

The snapshots show the home’s second level broke into several pieces after it gave way. The intensity of the heat and flames also ruptured holes in the side of the house and through the roof.

Large pipes inside the home were left severely deformed, too, and twisted metal was strewn throughout the burnt-out property, according to the photos.

Klein, the son of a retired fireman, was killed when the second floor collapsed, authorities said.

Eight of his FDNY comrades also were injured — either in the collapse or from burns, officials said. Some of the firefighters could be seen leaping from the windows as the flames turned deadly.

“Everything seemed to be going routine when suddenly the entire second floor became engulfed in flames,” Acting Chief of Department John Hodgens told reporters Sunday evening.

“Our members worked feverishly, very hard under very difficult conditions, to try to reach [Klein],’’ Hodgens said. “Unfortunately, they were not able to get to him in time, and he succumbed to his injuries.”

“Timothy lost his life doing his job that was asked of him every day,” Hodgens said.

Fire crews later found another body inside the home, which authorities identified as resident Carlos Richards, who was reported missing by his family when the blaze erupted.

The city medical examiner’s office has yet to officially confirm his identity.