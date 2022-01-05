Icy roads cause dozens of crashes, 1 death in tri-state area

Freezing rain and icy roadways caused havoc for drivers early Wednesday in the tri-state area — with transportation officials urging motorists to stay home if possible.

One person was killed in New York at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in a crash on a ramp connecting the eastbound Cross County Parkway to the northbound Bronx River Parkway, Westchester County police said.

“Still treacherous out there,” the agency tweeted. “Avoid driving if possible.”

Plunging temperatures overnight left many roadways in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut coated with ice, authorities said.

In the Garden State, crews were clearing multiple crashes on the Pulaski Skyway, which was shut down in both directions after 6 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

“Freezing rain and melted snow is making for a slippery morning commute,” the agency later tweeted. “Please use extra caution, go slow and assume wet pavement is black ice.”

Other crashes in New Jersey were reported in East Rutherford, where all westbound lanes west of the Hackensack River Bridge were shut down. All eastbound lanes of I-80 were also closed near exit 64 in Lodi after a multi-vehicle crash and jackknifed tractor-trailer, transportation officials said.

The aftermath of a crash is seen Wednesday on Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens. Loudlabs

New Jersey’s Office of Emergency Management said icy roadways were plaguing drivers throughout the state, leading Gov. Phil Murphy to suggest they just stay home.

“Stay off the roads if you can,” Murphy tweeted.

The treacherous conditions also prompted a ground stop at Newark Liberty International Airport and hour-plus delays at LaGuardia Airport, WABC reported.

Accidents were also reported in New York City, with all lanes blocked on the Goethals Bridge and westbound Staten Island Expressway, according to the station.

Pelham Fire Department members respond to an accident on the Hutchinson River Parkway North on Wednesday morning. Instagram/villageofpelhamnyfiredepartment

In Queens, the Jackie Robinson Parkway reopened at about 2 a.m. following a car crash about 90 minutes earlier at Woodhaven Boulevard, according to NYC Emergency Management officials.

Video from the scene showed a TLC driver had struck a late-model Mercedes Benz on an icy patch of road, where multiple other cars had reportedly lost control just prior to the collision.

The driver of the Mercedes was reportedly taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition, while several other victims had minor injuries. Firefighters and paramedics took one female away on a stretcher, the footage shows.

A message seeking comment from NYC’s Taxi & Limousine Commission was not immediately returned.

Elsewhere in the region, a school bus carrying a group of high school students in Hackensack, New Jersey, also crashed into a utility pole early Wednesday, the Daily Voice reported.

Eight students, an aide and the driver were not hurt after the 14-passenger bus slid partially off the road in front of Hackensack Cemetery and sideswiped a pole, police told the outlet.

Meanwhile, in Connecticut, the state Department of Transportation put out an “essential travel only” alert early Wednesday.

Officials are telling drivers to exercise extreme caution. Loudlabs

“Despite crews being activated at midnight, pre-treatment doesn’t stick to dry roads & rain washes it away, making freezing rain extremely dangerous,” the agency tweeted. “Please use extreme caution in icy conditions.”

Temperatures throughout the tri-state area early Wednesday were “slowly coming up,” but a lot of icy spots remain on roadways, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Walker told The Post.

“Temps have been in the low 20s or teens, so the ground surfaces have been quite cold,” Walker said, adding those conditions make for potentially tough travel.

Freezing rain has caused treacherous driving conditions, as the NJ Department of Transportation has warned. NJ DOT

The roadways should improve by early afternoon as temperatures continue to rise, Walker said.

Until then, drivers need to be extra cautious, especially on bridges and overpasses as they tend to stay colder longer than other surfaces, he said.

“Take it slow and easy,” Walker said.