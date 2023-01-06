Ice cream shop hurls its scoops at customers just for ‘fun’

If you love to play with your food, we’ve got a sweet treat for you.

CATCH’N Ice Cream, opened by viral TikTok sensation Dylan Lemay, is more than just its unique flavors.

There’s a literal catch: The 25-year-old’s Noho parlor has gone viral for slinging their scoops across the counter directly at customers.

Upon ordering one of their novelty flavors — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, Dark Chocolate Strawberry, to name a few — patrons are met with the ultimate sweet fete.

They must catch their frozen dessert in their cup after it’s lobbed in their direction.

Lemay’s overnight success came years ago when he was working at Cold Stone Creamery, filming viral videos for his followers with a sweet tooth. LinkedIn

“Since all our ice cream is in a ball, we took things a fun step further. Just like the first game you learned to play as a kid, we’ll let you catch your ice cream,” Lemay explained to The Post in an email. “Yes, we’ll throw your ice cream into the air and let you catch it!”

CATCH’N Ice Cream, Lemay’s brainchild, was modeled after his days at Cold Stone Creamery, where his viral cone-making clips circulated the internet. The young digital creator garnered millions of views and followers as his concoctions got trickier — and he started throwing ice cream to his co-workers.

Now, he can hurl his carefully curated ice cream balls at customers instead.

“We not only let you eat it, but we also let you play with it,” Lemay said, adding that the parlor even offers a “Behind the Counter” experience, where patrons can pay to make, throw, catch and chop their own ice cream balls.

The sweet shop has gone viral on TikTok — where Lemay got his start — which regularly posts clips of customers struggling to catch the cream.

But there’s no use crying over spilled milk — or cream, that is — because if you miss the mark, don’t worry: CATCH’N Ice Cream won’t charge you for the faux pas.

One clip, which garnered more than 33,000 views, shows just how common it is for patrons to drop the ball — literally.

While people lamented over the wasted desserts, other commenters championed the innovative and immersive shop for throwing in some fun and recommended the hot, new spot.

Of course, the company’s official TikTok page also featured the successful catches, showing customers’ pleased grins after securing their ice cream balls in their bowls.

“CATCH’N Ice Cream is one of a kind in that we make all of our ice cream in balls. This ensures that every order of our ice cream has the perfect ratio of ice cream to toppings,” said Lemay, who touts his title as the “largest ice cream-focused” content creator in the world.

“So, if you’re like me and you love cookie dough ice cream, you’ll never have to worry that our ice cream won’t have enough cookie dough!” he added.

At Lemay’s last gig dishing up frozen desserts at Cold Stone Creamery, he decided to make videos from his point of view during his shifts. He racked up more than 15 million followers across platforms since then, and they regularly tune in to his confectionary concoctions and cake-making clips.

Now, he’s slinging ice cream in his own shop more two years later, finally opening CATCH’N Ice Cream at 65 Bleeker St. in July 2022.

“Since growing up surrounded by ice cream, I have always wanted to own an ice cream shop,” he told The Post. “After growing my online following to over 15 million, I was then able to make that dream come true!”