I was trapped on my roof — until my Uber Eats hero rescued me

Talk about five-star service.

A New Yorker ordered Uber Eats and a rooftop rescue Wednesday after accidentally locking herself out of her apartment.

Maggie Voss, 24, enlisted the help of a saintly delivery driver named Jeffrey, advising him to buzz every apartment “until someone lets you in” and then to proceed to the roof to free her.

Her quick thinking delivered 5 million views on TikTok — and a thick burrito.

“Five stars and a good tip for Jeffrey the best uber eats delivery in Manhattan,” she captioned the viral clip, which also gave a glimpse at her crutches.

In a bad luck spell, the marathon runner said she is recovering from hip surgery, leaving her unable to scale the fire escape.

Voss told The Post she didn’t realize she was stuck on the roof until she saw the door had shut behind her — it’s usually propped open.

“Neither of my roommates were going to be home until late,” she explained Thursday. “I reached out to a few friends to see if they could help, but they were all either busy for a few hours or kind of far away.”





After banging on the door for awhile, Maggie Voss realized she was getting hungry. @voss_maggie/TikTok

After banging on the door “hoping someone would hear me and come help,” she got hungry.

“That’s when the idea came to me,” she recalled, noting that she chose a restaurant with a relatively short delivery time. Within 15 minutes, her hero arrived.

In the video, she shows the moment Jeffrey, whom Voss crowned her “king,” opened the door to the roof, burrito in hand.

“Safe in my apartment plus I have a burrito now,” she wrote on the video. “I call that a win.”





That’s when it dawned on Voss to order food, instructing the driver to rescue her. @voss_maggie/TikTok

Voss told The Post that Jeffrey was so “sweet” and made sure she — and her delicious meal from The Burrito Box — made it into her apartment safely.

The Post has reached out to Uber Eats for comment.

TikTokers commended the deliveryman for going above and beyond for an unfortunate, but “genius” Voss.

“Hope you tipped that man well,” wrote one person.

“Improvise adapt overcome. Modern problems modern solutions,” applauded another.





She made it back to her couch with a burrito in hand after the odd ordeal. @voss_maggie/TikTok

“This is just NEXT LEVEL thinking. Brilliant!” someone else praised.

“One of the top minds of our generation,” one user agreed.

Unbothered by the odd predicament, Voss looked on the bright side — after all, she did get a meal out of the ordeal.

“Overall [it was] a positive experience,” she told The Post. “No losses that I can see!”