I was “comfortable” while autistic boy froze to death

Killer ex-cop Michael Valva’s former fiancée shocked the jury at her Long Island trial Wednesday when she said it was “a little chilly” — but she was “comfortable” — on the morning that Valva’s 8-year-old autistic son froze to death in their garage.

Jurors gasped and one uttered a quiet, “Oh my God” after Angela Pollina made the statement during her cross examination by Assistant District Attorney Kerriann Kelly in Suffolk County Court.

The prosecutor also showed videos of little Thomas Valva and his 10-year-old brother Anthony shivering on the cement garage floor because Pollina had demanded weeks earlier that her then-beau remove any creature comforts from the area.

In one video — recorded Jan. 5, 2020, less than two weeks before Thomas died — the boy took a dirty towel from the laundry basket in a pitiful attempt to keep himself warm.

Pollina later texted the video to Valva and said, “That SOB Thomas went in the dirty laundry basket to get a dirty towel. Look how he sneaks.”

Valva texted her back and asked her to leave the boys alone.

Kelly presented other text messages that illuminated Pollina’s savage streak toward the two boys.

In one, dated Feb. 27, 2019, Pollina told Valva to wash his son off in the yard.

“No bathroom! You want to wash them, do it in the backyard!” she said, before adding that she was taking the boy’s mattress away.

“It was a tough environment,” the remorseless Pollina, who remained defensive and argumentative throughout the hearing, told the jury. “I believe they had behavior issues.”





Angela Pollina shocked jurors and court observers by admitting to abusing Thomas and his brother. pool





Text messages between Pollina and Valva illuminated the depths of the couple’s child abuse. Pool Photo/Oswaldo Jimenez, Newsday

When Valva — who was convicted in December of murder in his son’s death and sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars — told her he didn’t want the boys exiled anymore, she told him he was “using [Thomas’s] autism as an excuse.”

“Try whatever you want but he is not coming back in this house,” she wrote.

Court observers and jurors alike gasped, shook their heads and whispered, “Jesus Christ,” as Pollina, 45, continued to detail the house of horrors she helped create at 11 Bittersweet Lane in Center Moriches during the early part of 2020.

One man on the jury wiped away tears, while others covered their faces with their hands throughout the cross-examination.





Thomas, in the green shirt, died Jan. 17, 2020 after being locked in a frigid garage for 16 hours.

It was the second day of stunning testimony from Pollina, who on Tuesday admitted she had treated the boys “evil” and “horrible.” She also admitted that she put the boys in the garage the night before Thomas died of hypothermia.

And she said she’d tried to delete surveillance camera footage of the incident to protect her and Michael.

Pollina, who has been charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment, is expected to testify again Thursday before the jury moves into deliberations.

Prosecutors told jurors at the outset of Pollina’s trial that she was every bit as guilty of Thomas’s death as his father, a 43-year-old disgraced former member of the NYPD.

Authorities said Thomas died on Jan. 17, 2020, of hypothermia after he was locked in the garage for 16 hours in frigid temperatures. Paramedics who testified during Valva’s trial said the abused child was likely already dead when they arrived.





Pollina admitted earlier that she’d treated the children terribly. pool

Earlier in her trial, a witness testified that Pollina would curse and scream at the boy and the couple would mock him for his autism.

On Wednesday, Kelly also played video recordings from a web of Nest surveillance cameras Pollina had set up that showed her berating Thomas’ brother, Anthony, and forcing him to put socks on his hands because she didn’t want to catch his germs after he’d put his hands down his pants.

Kelly asked if Pollina considered that maybe the boy had just been trying to stay warm in the frigid garage. Or that he was uncomfortable because Pollina made him wear diapers instead of using the bathroom in the house.





Pollina allegedly watched the kids through a Nest surveillance system and berated them from the house. New York Post

“It was inappropriate!” Pollina said.

Kelly also read off text messages in which Pollina told Valva that she was sending his kids to school without breakfast.

“I’m not feeding nobody!” Pollina allegedly texted. “I’m taking care of my own f—ing kids and that’s it. Your kids better not give my name to any more f—ing teachers!”