A homeless man with 178 arrests on his record told The Post “I steal for a living” after being sprung yet again on new shoplifting charges Thursday.

Laron Mack’s shocking admission came after his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on petit larceny charges.

“I’m broke, I’m homeless and I steal for a living,” the 50-year-old man, in a tattered zip-up sweater, said while covering his face.

Asked what he steals, Mack replied matter-of-factly: “Beer.”

Mack was freed on supervised release after the hearing.

Stores across the Big Apple have seen a recent rash of thefts.

Last month, a shoplifter scuffled with a security guard at a Manhattan Duane Reade — right in front of a Post journalist and photographer there to report on an earlier armed heist at the same store.

Additional reporting by Tamar Lapin