Hunter Biden snapped outside Soho gallery where his artwork is on display

Embattled first son Hunter Biden on Sunday popped up at the ritzy Soho gallery where his controversial artwork is on display alongside a slew of renowned abstract painters.

Biden, 53, the subject of an ongoing Republican-led probe on Capitol Hill, was all smiles as he was snapped at the Georges Berges Gallery — smugly quipping that he loved that The Post’s reporting on his art.

He even posed with the gallery owner, George Berges, outside and shook the hand of a Post photographer.

Investigators with the congressional committee have tried for months to get details on the collectors who have purchased Biden’s works, which have been valued at between $75,000 and $500,000.





Hunter Biden poses with gallery owner Georges Berges outside the Georges Berges Galley in Soho on Sunday. Gabriella Bass





Hunter Biden at the Georges Berges Galley in Soho on Sunday, where his artwork is on display at the “Bridging the Abstract.” Gabriella Bass





Hunter Biden arrives at the Georges Berges Galley in Soho with his wife Melissa Cohen on Sunday. Gabriella Bass

William Pittard, an attorney for the Berges galley, fired back at congressional investigators last month citing “inaccuracies” in the gallery’s resistance to naming the buyers.

The “Bridging the Abstract” exhibition opening Thursday will feature Biden’s work alongside prominent artists like the late Elaine de Kooning and Helen Frankenthaler, as well as Los Angeles-based contemporary painter Todd Williamson and Japanese-born East Village painter Hisako Kobayashi.

Additional reporting by Gabriella Bass