Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled during July 4th travel rush

Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled Friday amid airline staff shortages and protests, as the Fourth of July travel rush got underway.

There were already more than 1,870 flight delays and 270 cancellations — well above the daily average of 210 scrapped flights — domestically as of noon Friday, according to the airline tracking service FlightAware.

More than 48 million people were expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend as airlines struggled to keep up with the soaring summer travel demand.

The number of available pilots and flight attendants along with sky-high fuel costs — which hit a national average of $4.84 a gallon Friday — were expected to cause disruptions, according to experts and airlines.

Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled Thursday as Delta Air Lines pilots picketed for higher wages outside airports nationwide.

There were already more than 1,870 flight delays and 270 cancellations domestically as of noon Friday. Brigitte Stelzer

The company’s CEO, Ed Bastian, later apologized to customers for more than 400 canceled flights this week.

“If you’ve encountered delays and cancellations recently, I apologize,” Bastian wrote in a letter posted to his LinkedIn page. “We’ve spent years establishing Delta Air Lines as the industry leader in reliability, and though the majority of our flights continue to operate on time, this level of disruption and uncertainty is unacceptable.”

The travel headache comes amid a spike in summer travel demand among long-cooped-up Americans, who’ve suffered through years of COVID-19-thwarted vacations.

On Wednesday, Delta warned of “potentially challenging” flight disruptions due to a surge in travelers, saying it would allow customers to rebook their flights from July 1 through 4 without fare differences or fees.

United Airlines also recently announced schedule reductions for July as American Airlines’ regional carriers, Envoy and Piedmont, began offering pilots up to three times the pay to pick up extra shifts.

Thousands of flights were also canceled or delayed during Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekends.