Hundreds mourn slain NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz at Brooklyn mosque

Hundreds of New York’s Finest lined up outside a Brooklyn mosque Thursday morning to pay their final respects to slain NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz, who was gunned down during a botched robbery attempt in East New York.

Uniformed officers lined Coney Island Avenue for at least 20 blocks outside the Makki Masjid Muslim Center as grieving relatives and NYPD brass mourned, along with cops from Fayaz’s Borough Park precinct, inside.

Others stood by to offer their condolences and bemoan Big Apple gunplay.

“We show our respect to the family,” said mourner Catherine Lee, whose son, NYPD Officer Kevin Lee, was shot and killed in the line of duty in Manhattan in 2006.

“No one knows how they go through,” Lee said. “This is not the first. This is maybe the 100th officer we’ve come to give our support to. It’s getting to be a little much.





NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz’s grieving family were joined by hundreds of New York’s Finest at his funeral at the Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center in Brooklyn on Thursday. Stephen Yang

“The laws have got to change,” she said. “And so we’re here for the families. We just give them a hug. A hug goes a long way.”

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell are expected to be among the dignitaries scheduled to deliver remarks at Fayaz’s funeral on Thursday afternoon.

Fayaz, 26, a five-year NYPD veteran and married father of two, was shot once in the head while off-duty on Saturday after responding to a Facebook Marketplace ad to buy a Honda Odyssey — only to be ambushed.

Randy Jones, a 38-year-old career criminal, was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday after he was tracked down to a Rockland County hotel.

Brooklyn prosecutors said Jones fled the scene in a black BMW SUV and was on the lam for two days before being taken into custody with Fayaz’s own handcuffs.





Hundreds of New York’s Finest were on hand to mourn slain NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz in Brooklyn on Thursday. The young cop was shot while off duty during a botched robbery. Paul Martinka

A bullet hole in the getaway vehicle had been concealed with tape, and the cellphone used to arrange for the phony car sale was ditched in an attempt by Jones to throw cops off his trail, prosecutors said in court on Wednesday.

Jones was ordered held without bail at his arraignment, with more than 100 stone-faced NYPD officers looking on in solidarity in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Fayaz and his brother-in-law met Jones in East New York shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday to buy the Honda, with $24,000 in cash stashed in their car to make the purchase.





Grieving relatives were joined by hundreds of New York’s Finest to mourn slain NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz at a Brooklyn mosque on Thursday morning. Stephen Yang

But Jones allegedly asked the pair if they had a gun, and grabbed Fayaz in a headlock when they said they didn’t — then opened fire and mortally wounded the young cop.

Fayaz’s brother-in-law grabbed the cop’s gun and returned fire as Jones fled.

Fayaz remained on life support at Brookdale Hospital until he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.