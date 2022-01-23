Hundreds gather outside funeral home to honor slain NYPD rookie

Hundreds of New York’s Finest gathered at a Manhattan funeral home Sunday to pay their respects to slain rookie cop Jason Rivera and try to comfort his family, including his mother who was weeping in a wheelchair.

Photos of the emotional scene showed cops hugging and embracing one another as Rivera’s body was brought into the Riverdale Funeral Home in Inwood.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell were at the somber scene, which also included the murdered 22-year-old officer’s mother sobbing as she was brought to the funeral home in a wheelchair.

Rivera was fatally gunned down during a domestic call Friday in Harlem, and his police partner Wilbert Mora, 27, continued to fight for his life at Harlem Hospital on Sunday after the two were ambushed.

Mora was listed in extremely critical condition. Early Sunday afternoon, about 200 cops walked from Harlem’s 32nd Precinct, where the shot cops worked, to the hospital in a somber procession to hold vigil.

Mora was set to be transferred to NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan at some point Sunday, said the Police Department without elaborating.

Adams, a former NYPD captain, issued a heartfelt video of himself Sunday to every NYPD cop’s work phone.

“I want you to know I am here for you,” he said. “I know how devastating this is.”

Rivera had just joined the force just 14 months ago.

“He was a humble person, I always saw him at church,” said Luisa Jimenez, 52, who was outside the funeral home. “He was very hard-working, very sweet, a family person, always with his family, and he was very close to his Catholic faith.”

A wake will be held for the Washington Heights native from 1 to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Jan. 27, followed by funeral services at 9 a.m. the next day.

Members of the public had already raised more than $135,000 the families of Rivera and Mora.