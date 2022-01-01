Hundreds begin 2022 with Coney Island ‘polar plunge’

Hundreds descended on Coney Island Beach to begin 2022 with a bracing bath — by undergoing the Polar Bear Club’s 199th annual plunge.

“Well, that will kill off any COVID!” one brave bather yelled.

Groups — some wearing Viking garb, Santa costumes, or novelty 2022 specs — sprinted headlong into the frigid saltwater, screaming with a mix of terror and joy.

Two women participate in the 199th Annual Polar Bear Plunge donning ‘Happy New Year’ glasses. Stephen Yang

The Polar Bear Plunge is free, requiring participators to register before plunging this year. Stephen Yang

“Why am I doing this?” another man moaned, before submerging his noggin.

The free event — put on by the Coney Island Polar Bear Club, which calls itself “the oldest winter bathing organization in the United States” — raised more than $45,000 for local non-profits, including the New York Aquarium and Alliance for Coney Island.

The plunge did require registration — with parks enforcement officers around to write $150 tickets for violators, an organizer said.

“We ask that all participants and spectators please practice social distancing guidelines and to wear masks (except when plunging),” the organizer wrote online. “It is our hope that we will be able to return to our normal giant party in 2023 but in the meanwhile, let’s have the best time washing away 2021.”

A group of friends participate in the Polar Bear Plunge. Stephen Yang

Two men run into the ocean during the 199th Annual Polar Bear Plunge. Stephen Yang

A woman wearing an American flag bikini smiles after plunging into the ocean at the 199th Annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island. Stephen Yang