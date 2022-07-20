Humpback whales staying in NYC waters longer, study shows

Even whales are looking to extend their summer vacations.

Humpback whales are not only returning to New York City waters to feed every year, but are staying for longer periods of time, a Rutgers University study has revealed.

“We discovered that about half of the humpback whales seen in the New York City area stay for a month or longer and will return for 2 to 3 years in a row,” Danielle Brown, lead researcher for non-profit Gotham Whale, told The Post in an email.

The average stay for a humpback in the New York Bight Apex — the waters from Fire Island to the Manasquan Inlet in New Jersey — is 37.6 days, according to the study published earlier this month.

There’s not a lot of evidence to show that the whales were around consistently before this study, according to Brown. While they did visit the New York Bight, it was mainly in winter.

Researchers at Rutgers University found whales were spending more time in NYC-area waters. Danielle Brown Rutgers Universit

Brown and her team used 2011-2018 whale sighting information to analyze the population identity, site fidelity and demographic characteristics of the humpbacks. Most of the visiting humpbacks are less than 5 years old and largely belong to either the Gulf of Maine or Eastern Canadian feeding populations.

There were sightings of 101 individual whales during the seven-year study, but that number has risen to 257 total as of 2022, Brown said.

Though it’s not completely clear why more whales are stopping in the area, or are spending longer feeding periods, Brown said they are “likely” finding a sufficient prey source.

Humpback whales have lengthened their summer trips to NYC. AP

“Atlantic menhaden is the species that we most often see them feeding on, and Atlantic menhaden have been increasing, but it’s not clear if they also feed on other prey nearshore,” Brown said. “Cleaner waters could be the reason for an increase in menhaden here, but there have also been catch limits put on menhaden. Warming waters could also be driving more menhaden here.”

The abundance of the herring, and other prey sources, could also be related to the rising sightings — and attacks — of sharks in Rockaway and on Long Island. There is probably no connection between the sharks and whales, though, Brown noted.

The increase in whale sightings could pose a danger to the massive mammals, however.

“It is concerning for the whales since this is a very busy area for shipping and recreational boat traffic,” Brown said.

The average stay for a humpback in the New York Bight Apex is 37.6 days, researchers found. D.M. Brown, et al

The study noted that increasing sightings in and around shipping lanes in the New York Bright and surrounding coasts may be correlated to the latest Unusual Mortality Event for humpback whales along the Atlantic Coast.

To combat humpback whale deaths, the researchers recommend additional work to monitor the animals and their overlap with human activities.

Overall, however, more whales and longer stays are a good thing.

“It is a good sign for the Marine ecosystem that it is healthy enough to sustain a small number of humpback whales,” Brown said.