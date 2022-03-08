Human leg found in NYC just blocks away from torso discovery

A human leg was discovered on a Brooklyn street Monday – just days after a human torso was found blocks away, cops said.
A male passerby spotted the severed limb inside a discarded tire on Jamaica Avenue near Vermont Street in Cypress Hills just before 3:30 p.m., authorities said.
It was not immediately clear whether the discovery was related to another gruesome find about three-and-a-half blocks away last week, cops said.
In that case, a male passerby found a woman’s dismembered torso dumped in a shopping cart on Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues in Cypress Hills around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.
The man went to push the cart when he spotted a bag inside, looked inside and saw the torso — which was missing a head, arms and legs, according to police.
He then called 911, cops said.
The woman’s identity remains under investigation.