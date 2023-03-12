Human hand found on Staten Island identified

A human hand found by a man walking his dog on Staten Island last week was identified as that of a woman buried nearby, police said.

The body part, which was discovered at Amboy Road and Cunningham Road on Thursday afternoon, belonged to a 63-year-old woman who died in 2011, according to the city’s medical examiner.

The deceased woman, who has not been publicly named, was buried in a wooden coffin at Resurrection Cemetery, a Catholic burial ground on Staten Island’s south shore — just over a mile from where her digits were found.

The hand is believed to have been dislodged sometime around Feb. 27, when the plot next to the woman’s resting place was excavated for a new burial, officials explained.

The equipment likely separated the hand from the woman’s remains, and it was subsequently lost in the excess soil dumped in a nearby tree line.

In a statement to silive.com, a spokesperson for the cemetery said the remains would be “respectfully reinterred.”





The hand was found near North Mount Loretto State Forest on Thursday. ?????????????





The hand belongs to a woman buried at Resurrection Cemetery in Pleasant Plains.





The cemetery plans to reinter the hand with the remains. NBC NY





Authorities turned the hand over to the medical examiner. NBC NY

“While at this point we do not know what transpired, we take this matter with great seriousness and will conduct an investigation, as well as cooperate in any investigation that civil authorities might undertake,” the statement read.

“We extend to the affected family our deep and prayerful regret for the sorrow that this has undoubtedly caused them.”