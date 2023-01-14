How many police officers were shot nationwide in 2022?

A total of 331 cops were shot across the country in 2022, a 6% increase from 2020, according to a new accounting from the National Fraternal Order of Police.

Of officers who were shot in the line of duty, 62 were killed, up 32% from 2020, the police group said.

“This past year has been one of the most dangerous years for law enforcement in recent history due to the increase of violence directed towards law enforcement officers as well as the nationwide crime crisis, which has seen criminals emboldened by the failed policies of pandering prosecutors and cynical politicians,” said Patrick Yoes, the president of the police group.

Last year’s grim tally was slightly down from 2021 when a record 346 officers were shot and 63 killed.

Two officers were killed in January 2022 when they were ambushed during a domestic violence call in Harlem. G.N.Miller/NYPost

In New York City, 10 officers were shot in 2022, up from eight the year before, according to NYPD stats.

Two officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were killed in January 2022 when they were ambushed during a domestic violence call in Harlem.

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera was also killed during the ambush in Harlem.

Officer Wilbert Mora was killed during the ambush.



Advertisement

That attack came just a day after a detective was wounded during a drug bust on Staten Island. Dominick Libretti was called a hero for using his ballistic shield to protect his team from gunfire.

The year ended with seven-year NYPD veteran Orlando Adorno being shot in the foot in Brooklyn while handcuffing a suspect.

Of officers who were shot in the line of duty, 62 were killed, up 32% from 2020, the police group said. REUTERS

“The risks New York City police officers face for simply doing our jobs have grown exponentially in recent years. It’s another reason you’re seeing a mass exodus from the NYPD. Many cops don’t want to work in an environment where attacks on police officers have become normalized,” said PBA President Patrick Lynch.