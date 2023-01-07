Housing Works Cannabis Co. receives bad Google reviews

Looks like the high is already wearing off.

Housing Works Cannabis Co. has received a not-so-dank average 3.2 out of 5-star rating from 33 Google reviews, a week after hundreds lined up to attend the mega-hyped opening of the weed trailblazer. Some who spoke to The Post roasted the joint for selling herb that “smelled like hay” and was so rock hard it had to be moistened for half a day before smoking.

Many potheads burned the state’s ​​first legal recreational dispensary with one-star ratings, fuming about inflated prices along with hazy policies on opening hours.

“Over priced and mid grade outdoor bud,” one buzzkill wrote.

“I understand this is all for charity but you don’t need to Rob Us in the process,” another wrote, referring to the fact that proceeds from the dispensary’s sales go to the store’s parent nonprofit company, which helps people with HIV/AIDS and, ironically, provides substance abuse services.

Several customers who spoke to The Post were fired up over what they described as a bungled rollout, after waiting years for the Big Apple to dive headfirst into the green market. In addition to shelling out a premium for their first legal sticky icky in New York – thanks in part to the 13 percent marijuana sales tax — stoners waited hours in line.

“This is waiting in line to buy a $20 joint,” said one 48-year-old teacher running late for work, gesturing to the line stretching from East 8th Street to Astor Place. “It’s creating a false sense of scarcity.”

Riley Watkins, 22, who was visiting from Atlanta, observed, “It’s run kind of poorly.” He waited two hours with friends to grab $264 worth of vape pens and pre-rolled joints.

Watkins noted that at dispensaries in other states like Illinois, he has been able to purchase weed products through self-service kiosks and be out in mere minutes, instead of cooling his heels for an available “budtender.”

“As soon as more of these open, that’s when they need to be shaping up for the competition,” Watkins said. “They’re the only one right now [with a license]. People will sit in that line.”

Billy DeMorris, a 31-year-old teacher from the Bronx, found the selection of cannabis buds underwhelming.

More expensive ganja ($55 and $60 for eighth-ounce bags from Florist Farms and Lobo) was so dried out that the flower was “rock hard” and had to be rehydrated for 12 hours, while cheaper bud from Back Home Cannabis Company ($40) “smelled like hay,” DeMorris told The Post.

“They’re expecting New York to be a weed tourist attraction, [but] you can’t hype up that when you don’t bring the quality to the game,” he said. “I wouldn’t be rushing to go back.”

Charles King, CEO of Housing Works, previously told The Post that the company had stocked six brands and 100 pot products for the initial rollout.

Still, some stoners were more forgiving than their bad-vibes counterparts, chalking up the hiccups and pricing concerns to growing pains.

“Next year, around this time, we should be close to everywhere” with more established markets, assessed Shawn Sebastion, 34, who works in security. “This looks like a start.”

Sasha Nutgent, Retail Manager for Housing Works Cannabis Co., said the long wait times are likely to ease as the store hires more staff and expands into online ordering and delivery. New products are also expected to hit the shelves soon.

“We’re very much looking forward to offering a wider selection of goods and price points as the market continues to ramp up,” she said.