House Democrat campaign chief Sean Patrick Maloney blames Kathy Hochul for loss of NY seats

Democratic Congressional Campaign chairman Sean Patrick Maloney blamed Gov. Kathy Hochul’s poor performance at the top of the ticket for the loss of four House seats in New York.

“The governor is losing by double digits [in battleground House districts]. Our candidates have to outperform the governor by more than ten points, often more than 15 points. That’s a lot to ask of a first time candidate,” Maloney told MSNBC’s Morning Joe show Thursday.

Maloney, seeking a sixth term in the Hudson Valley’s 17th congressional district, was one of the casualties. He was defeated by state Assemblyman Mike Lawler.

He called the loss of four seats in New York “an outlier” resulting from a “blast radius around New York City.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul celebrates after winning re-election on November 8. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Maloney didn’t specifically mention Hochul and Democrats’ handling of crime but spoke of the party’s “inability to speak to voters” in the suburbs.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin ran a law and order campaign and accused Hochul of being soft on crime — a message that resonated with many voters. Despite a massive enrollment advantage, Hochul only beat Zeldin by 5 points — largely a result of winning by 40 points in New York City but getting blown out by her rival in the suburbs and much of upstate.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is pointing fingers at Hochul for the loss of four New York House seats. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Maloney emphasized the controversy over redistricting of House seats in New York had nothing to do with the outcome. A court-appointed master drew the congressional map after judges struck down the Democratic Party’s map as partisan gerrymandering.

“Under any iteration of the map, the top of the ticket would have lost the seats on Long Island by double digits. That’s a problem,” he said.

Republicans will now inhabit all four seats on Long Island. Republicans flipped two seats after Democrat Reps. Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice decided not to seek re-election. The GOP held onto two other seats — including the seat to replace Zeldin, who also retired to run for governor.

“We own that as Democrats,” Maloney said of the results.

Maloney said it “bums me out” that he was defeated but added, “I would have to outperform the top of the ticket by 10 or 12 points. That’s a tall order.”

People cast their vote on Election Day at a voting site at PS 171 on November 8. Ron Adar/M10s/SplashNews.com

He said the results are agonizing because a better performance in deep blue New York would have enabled Democrats to maintain the House majority.

Suozzi, who gave up his House seat and lost to Hochul in the Democratic primary for governor running a law and order campaign, said Democrats have to do a better job addressing public safety.

Keep up with today’s most important news Stay up on the very latest with Evening Update.

“Voters are concerned about public safety. It’s a problem,” he said.

But Hochul, speaking to reporters in Puerto Rico Thursday, did not accept responsibility for down ballot losses for her party.

“Everybody runs their own race. And sometimes there’s other national headwinds,” Hochul said, while attending the annual Somos Uno Conference sponsored by New York’s Latino lawmakers.

“Sometimes it comes down to whether or not people are funded properly. Sometimes it comes down to the messaging so it’s hard to have one straight answer,” the governor said. “If there’d been a complete wipeout of all of our large races from governor on down we could draw some conclusions, but everybody running on our statewide ticket won, and we won a lot of congressional seats.”

In fact, the Democrats lost four House seats, dropping from 19 to 15. The number of Republican-held seats jumps from 7 to 11.