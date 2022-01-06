Hospitalizations, deaths rise in New York in Omicron surge

Sign up for our special edition newsletter to get a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.



Hospitalizations and deaths are now steadily rising in the Empire State following the recent surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

But the current numbers are still far below those from the spring of 2020 and many of the people in the hospital with COVID-19 sought treatment for something else and tested positive during intake.

More than 11,100 people are now hospitalized with the virus, according to state data released Thursday, up from 7,919 a week ago.

Hospitalizations have climbed each day in the past seven days, and 1,404 people are currently in the ICU, up from 1,072 last week, the state said.

The data does not yet disaggregate the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 and the number who test positive after being hospitalized for something else. NYU Langone has said 65 percent of their patients are “incidental cases,” testing positive after intake for a different issue.

More than 11,100 people are now hospitalized in New York with COVID-19, according to data from the state. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Deaths are climbing in the state, too. New York reported 130 additional deaths on Thursday — up from 80 one week earlier.

The rising numbers, health officials say, are evidence that Omicron should not be dismissed as simply a mild variant and needs to be taken seriously.

Follow the latest news on the Omicron variant with the New York Post’s live coverage

“Omicron is the fastest and most formidable variant of the coronavirus we have seen so far,” NYC Health Commissioner Dave A. Chokshi said in a video posted online in which he encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted, wear a high-quality mask, and get tested.

Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA Commissioner and a Pfizer board member, said Thursday he believes the city is near the peak of this current wave, and we should expect case numbers to fall shortly.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi is encouraging New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted to defend against the “formidable” Omicron variant. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

The state Department of Health did not respond to the Post when asked for the number of people in hospitals admitted for other reasons and then later tested positive for COVID-19. The data has not been released, even though Hochul ordered on Monday that hospitals must disaggregate case data beginning Tuesday.