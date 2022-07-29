Horrifying moment man stabs fruit store worker with screwdriver

Chilling video shows a man stabbing a fruit store clerk with a screwdriver without any apparent provocation in Fort Greene this week, cops say.

The violent attack occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Mr. Mango fruit and vegetable market at 59 Lafayette Ave. in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

According to the NYPD, the 33-year-old store employee was restocking produce at an outdoor stall when the suspect accosted him from behind.

“Unprovoked, the individual stabbed his shoulder with a screwdriver causing a minor puncture wound to his right shoulder,” police stated.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD on Thursday shows the perpetrator coming up to the unsuspecting victim and forcefully plunging the screwdriver into his body before fleeing.

Police said the unidentified assailant was last seen running toward Fort Greene Park.

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who stabbed a fruit store worker with a screwdriver in an unprovoked attack in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. NYPD

A 33-year-old worker at the Mr. Mango fruit market on Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn was restocking produce outside when he was stabbed in the shoulder with a screwdriver. NYPD

The suspected attacker (pictured) was last seen running toward Fort Greene Park on the afternoon of July 27. NYPD

Cops did not say whether the victim required hospitalization as a result of his injury.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made in this case. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down the suspect.