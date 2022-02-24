Horrific video shows LIRR rider fatally shot in aisle of train

Horrific video shows the moment a man fatally guns down a Long Island Rail Road rider in the aisle of a vacant Ronkonkoma train, shooting him in the back of the head before running out onto the platform.

The disturbing clip opens with the gunman casually strolling behind 20-year-old Yusef Staine, the unsuspecting victim who had apparently been traveling with the shooter before shots rang out at about 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 16.

The video then shows the moment the unidentified shooter pulls a gun from his pants, unseen by Staine, and shoots the West Babylon resident in the back of the head.

The suspect pointing a gun at victim Yusef Staine before shooting him on a LIRR train on February 16, 2022.

Staine drops to the floor mortally wounded and the gunman, dressed in black, appears to fire a second shot.

The gunman then runs out of the open doors of the train, which was reportedly set to leave in minutes for Penn Station.

The two men had traveled from Wyandanch to Penn Station, then back out to Ronkonkoma, the last stop on the line, a source told The Post at the time. Neither paid their fares and were given IOU slips by the LIRR, the source said.

Staine had been traveling with the suspect before the shooting in Ronkonkoma. Facebook/Yusef Staine

Suffolk County Homicide Detectives and MTA Police investigating the shooting on the LIRR train. Dennis A. Clark

The two did not appear to have any disputes leading up to the shooting and were seen on surveillance footage chatting on the platform moments before Staine was killed, sources told Newsday.

The train was out of service at the time of the shooting and there’s no one else but the two visible in the brief video clip. But there were a few other passengers on the train at the time, Suffolk police officials said at a news conference.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and that the shooting didn’t appear gang-related.