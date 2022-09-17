‘Horny’ security guard masturbated on patrol at NYU: lawsuit

A New York University security guard on patrol allegedly whipped out his manhood and began masturbating in front of a horrified rookie colleague, the co-worker claims in a lawsuit.

Julie Trowers, 22, was about a week into her job as a guard for Allied Universal, which patrols NYU’s downtown campus, when Earl Anderson allegedly pleasured himself, she charged in a Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit filed against the company.

As they patrolled Gould Plaza on Aug. 8, Anderson looked around and allegedly told Trowers, “I’m trying to see where all the cameras are,” before declaring, “I’m horny, I’m gonna handle it.”

He asked the frightened Trowers to stand in front of him while he pleasured himself for three minutes, she claimed in the litigation, noting she tried to stay calm “due to Mr. Anderson’s much larger and stronger build.”

Trowers, who says Anderson no longer works at Allied, accuses the company of negligence, discrimination and humiliation. She’s seeking unspecified damages.

Anderson allegedly bragged to Trowers that Allied, an $18 billion business with security offices around the five boroughs, “did not require him to submit his fingerprint, take a drug test or consent to a criminal background search,” according to court papers.