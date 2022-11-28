Horatio Sanz settles sex assault case of underage fan at ‘SNL’ party

Horatio Sanz has settled a lawsuit that accused him of sexually assaulting an underage superfan at a “Saturday Night Live” afterparty while cast members including Will Ferrell and Tina Fey allegedly looked on, new court papers show.

Sanz’s accuser – who brought the case anonymously in 2021 as a Jane Doe – has settled her claims against the comedian and NBCUniversal for undisclosed terms, according to documents filed last week in the Manhattan Supreme Court case.

The unnamed Pennsylvania woman says she first met Sanz when she was 15 running an “SNL” fan site — and he was 31. He allegedly began grooming her for an inappropriate relationship including cybersex, inappropriate touching and sexual assault, the suit claimed.

She said Sanz eventually groped her at a drug-fueled afterparty on May 11 and 12, 2002 while cast members – including Fey, Ferrell, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch – allegedly watched and did nothing, according to the lawsuit. At the same party, she claimed Sanz sexually assaulted her.

Sanz had invited the girl to a taping of the show in 2000, then to a series of afterparties in 2001 where he allowed her to drink, touched her inappropriately and asked to her “sit on his lap,” her suit claimed. He eventually invited her to the 2002 bash where the alleged sexual assault occurred.

She also claimed that Sanz had a years-long cybersex relationship with her where he asked her to take photos of himself and later bragged to her that he masturbated during the conversations, according to the lawsuit.

A spokesperson at the law firm representing the woman said: “I can confirm that the parties have resolved their dispute and have moved on.”

The rep did not comment on what the terms of the settlement were.

Lawyers for Sanz, 53, and NBCUniversal didn’t immediately return a request for comment Monday.