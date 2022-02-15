Horace Mann con artist Danielle Miller looking for a roommate

Despite posting TikTok videos flaunting a lavish lifestyle — including clips of her walking to a private jet in Gucci pants and cruising behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce with a Louis Vuitton bag resting on her lap — the reality of self-proclaimed con artist Danielle Miller’s life seems anything but glam these days.

Miller, a 32-year-old Manhattan native now charged with three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft — and the subject of a recent New York Magazine profile that details her alleged financial misdeeds — spends her days under house arrest, pending trial.

And the charges against her, for which she has pleaded not guilty, could land her behind bars for decades.

The self-proclaimed con artist Danielle Miller lived a life of luxury until the allegations against her relegated her to house arrest.

Now, in a bizarre twist, a room has apparently opened up in the downtown Manhattan triplex where she bides her time wearing a tracking monitor around her ankle.

“No credit or Background check required,” reads the now-deleted Facebook post that advertises the $1,200-per-month month-to-month Greenwich Village rental. (The New York Magazine story, meanwhile, says the apartment is in Soho — and it’s where Miller appears to have been photographed in a white pantsuit, reclining on the living room sofa while vaping.)

In the posting, Miller’s soon-to-depart roommate Julia Cornell, who’s looking for a replacement and didn’t respond to a message from The Post seeking comment, details a weed-, people of color- and queer-friendly living atmosphere.

Miller spent time living in Los Angeles, and studied at Pepperdine University's law school in Malibu.

Cornell then goes on to describe the other housemates, including Miller and 36-year-old Brett Joseph.

“Both roommates live in the basement but have full access to the living room/kitchen area,” writes Cornell, whose profile says she’s an actress. “Brett works as a promoter and sleeps until 5pm but tends to have guests over until 3-4am . . . Danielle is currently on House arrest for identity theft and financial fraud. She keeps to herself downstairs.”

Miller, who also didn’t respond to a message from The Post seeking comment, is the Horace Mann alumna who became known as “Swiffer Girl” in 2004. A boy had dared the then-eighth grader online to prove she wasn’t a “prude,” prompting Miller to record and send him three sexually explicit videos featuring the household sweeper.

Miller, 32, grew up in Manhattan and attended the elite Horace Mann School in The Bronx.

The clips, which went viral among private school communities and ended up on the LimeWire and Kazaa file-sharing services, became known as the world’s first-ever revenge-porn scandal — and left Miller traumatized in the process.

“It’s not my parents’ fault, but I didn’t see a psychiatrist,” Miller told New York. “What? Why did I not see a psychiatrist? Come on. I’m a 13-, 14-year-old girl. Force me to go to see a psychiatrist. I was f – – king 13 . . . I don’t think I’d even had my period yet.”

Her years-long effort to craft a new identity spiraled out of control, and she has had multiple arrests and even did a stint at Rikers where she met Soho grifter Anna Delvey.

Miller has been posting videos on TikTok from house arrest. Credit:thedaniellenicolemiller/t

According to the New York Magazine profile, over the years, the allegations against the former Pepperdine University law student have included using the stolen identity of a Los Angeles woman to take over her AT&T account in 2020. Miller and a friend then allegedly rented a Jaguar and drove to a Sarasota, Florida, Chase bank to try to withdraw $8,000 from that same woman’s account. (The two were reportedly arraigned and pleaded not guilty.)

That same year, according to authorities, Miller allegedly applied for at least 10 loans from the Small Business Association, which included pandemic-related Economic Injury Disaster Loans, using stolen identities. Several loans were denied and flagged as potentially fraudulent, but in July 2020, the government deposited about $125,000 into an account that Miller allegedly operated in someone else’s name.

In the eight months that followed, per authorities, Miller allegedly received four more loans that reached a nearly $1 million sum. During this period, she took to Instagram, where she has some 30,000 followers, showing off Chanel, Gucci and Prada looks — and videos of her driving a Rolls-Royce convertible. (Her most recent post, from Jan. 3, shows her wearing a short black dress — the black ankle monitor in plain sight — in what seems to be this downtown triplex’s kitchen.) According to the article, she claims she funds her lifestyle with her own money.

Miller spends her days in the downtown triplex with a monitor wrapped around her ankle.

The triplex reportedly belongs to a friend, and it’s where Miller spends the bulk of her days watching people walk by a ground-floor window — an act that she told the magazine feels like watching television.

The Facebook listing came replete with images of the space, one of which showed a small white staircase leading up to a lofted area that seems to house bedrooms. Below is the orange-toned living space where Miller was photographed.

However, Facebook commenters seemed to devote more attention to having Miller as a potential roommate than the unit’s features.

“Wait THE Danielle miller???” wrote one. “I’m gagged.” Another commenter, posting a link to the New York Magazine article, got replies including “this is crazy,” and — regarding the story’s photos — “lolllll totally taken in that apt too.”

Utilities are included in the monthly rent, while move-in fees include half of February’s rent plus the last month of rent — which total $1,800. There is no deposit or broker fee required.