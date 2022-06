A homeless man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street in East New York, Brooklyn, police said.

Witnesses told authorities that an unidentified man in his 60s was pushing a shopping cart along 108th Street, near Stanley Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday when he was mowed down by an unknown driver traveling northbound on 108th Street, cops said.

No arrests have been made yet. Seth Gottfried for NY Post

The hit-and-run driver sped off and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There are no arrests.