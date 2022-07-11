Homeless man seriously hurt in Times Square stabbing: cops

A homeless man was seriously hurt when he was stabbed during a fight in the heart of Times Square early Monday, cops said.

The 41-year-old man was knifed in the head and stomach around 5 a.m. at 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue, the sources said.

The attack stemmed from an argument, but the circumstances were not immediately clear, cops said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition, cops said.

Cops are looking to track down three or four males in their late teens or early 20s in connection to the stabbing, police said.