Homeless man pleads guilty to randomly attacking Rick Moranis in 2020

The homeless man who blindsided “Ghostbusters” actor Rick Moranis in Manhattan nearly two years ago pleaded guilty to a slew of charges that will land him in prison for two years.

Marquis Ventura, 37, admitted on Tuesday to sucker-punching Moranis, now 69, on Central Park West in October of 2020, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Ventura also copped to six other charges in connection with four other unprovoked attacks, the DA’s office said.

On the same day Ventura attacked the actor, he punched the owner of a Soho liquor store and stole a bottle of champagne, officials said.

“The defendant threw the bottle at the store owner and then proceeded to repeatedly punch him above the head,” prosecutors said at his 2020 arraignment.

Ventura was also accused of beating up a 61-year-old bodega customer in Soho and attacking straphangers in Greenwich Village and The Bronx.

Rick Moranis, of “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” fame, was punched near his Upper West Side apartment on Oct. 1, 2020. Bruce Glikas

Marquis Ventura, 35, is walked out the 20th NYPD Precinct to go to court in Nov. 2020. Dan Herrick

He pleaded guilty to assault in the 2nd degree, attempted assault in the 2nd degree, petit larceny, and four counts of assault in the 3rd degree, Manhattan prosecutors said.

Ventura, who has been diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic, according to his lawyer, was set to be sentenced on August 23.