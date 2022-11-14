Homeless man Jonathan Frias busted in pipe attack on NYC subway

A homeless man was busted over the weekend for allegedly bashing a female subway cleaner with a metal pipe at a Lower Manhattan station, cops said.

Jonathan Frias, 28, was spotted on an E train at the World Trade Center station around noon Sunday and picked up in connection with the random Nov. 4 attack on the 46-year-old cleaner, authorities said.

It’s not clear who noticed Frias, leading to his apprehension. A photo released last week showed the bug-eyed suspect inside a subway car, pressing his fist against the window of a door.

Frias — who was arrested last year for allegedly punching a cop — was charged with assault, police said.

The worker, subcontracted by the MTA, was cleaning an E train subway platform at Chambers Street when Frias approached her wielding the metal pipe and suddenly struck her in the face, authorities said.

Other MTA employees tried to chase Frias on foot but lost him as he fled on a southbound No. 2 train, cops said.

Frias has previously been arrested for assault, grand larceny and forcible touching, police said.

The worker suffered swelling and bruising to her face and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Cops released the bug-eyed photo of him, as well as footage showing him hopping a subway turnstile, appearing to hold the weapon.

Frias has four prior arrests, including for assault, grand larceny and forcible touching, cops said. One of those busts occurred Jan. 24, when he allegedly punched a police officer in the face after being told he could not enter a closed area within Penn Station.

The attack on the subway cleaner was one of multiple assaults reported in the city’s subway system in recent weeks.